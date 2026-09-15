Finqware has partnered with Visa to integrate Currencycloud's cross-border payments and FX capabilities into its FinqTreasury platform.

Finqware announced that its collaboration with Visa aims to help mid-sized and large businesses oversee global money movement within the treasury workflows they are already familiar with. The partnership brings cross-border payments and foreign exchange (FX) capabilities from Currencycloud, straight into FinqTreasury, the company's treasury management platform.

Addressing fragmented treasury operations

Managing liquidity and moving money internationally typically requires corporate finance teams to work across several banking platforms, payment rails, and FX providers, a setup that adds operational overhead. Finqware's response is FX Hub, a feature that folds Currencycloud's functionality into FinqTreasury, enabling European corporates to consolidate these activities within a single treasury environment.

With FX Hub in place, businesses gain the ability to collect, hold, convert, and transfer funds both domestically and internationally from a single interface, the same one used for wider treasury management. Finqware positions this as a way to bring liquidity oversight, payment execution, and FX handling under one workflow, cutting down on the need to switch between disconnected banking portals and payment tools. The platform also gives finance teams the means to oversee multi-bank liquidity positions and process domestic and cross-border transactions, with improved visibility into, and control over, how funds move throughout the organisation.

By embedding Currencycloud, Finqware is expanding beyond domestic multi-bank operations into global money movement, giving finance teams access to cross-border payments and FX capabilities alongside their existing treasury processes. Cosmin Cosma, Co-Founder and CEO of Finqware, said the partnership extends FinqTreasury's capabilities and is designed to help chief financial officers and treasurers manage liquidity across multiple banks, while simplifying international money movement.

Context for European treasury infrastructure

Finqware operates as an authorised European payment institution and PSD2 bank API aggregator, positioning FinqTreasury within the Open Banking ecosystem for enterprise finance. The company states it is used by more than 3,000 companies for the digitalisation of financial operations.

Visa Direct enables banks, fintechs, businesses, and governments to support domestic and cross-border money movement through a single platform, with Currencycloud providing the underlying money issuance and payment services. Certain of these capabilities are provided by Visa entities and Currencycloud entities licensed across multiple jurisdictions, including Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the UK, several US states, and Singapore.