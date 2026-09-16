Silverflow and Griner have partnered to expand card acquiring processing across Europe, building on an existing launch in Cyprus.

Following an initial rollout in Cyprus, the two companies are now preparing to extend the partnership into further European markets, with additional projects reportedly already underway.

The partnership reflects broader pressure on acquirers across Europe to update legacy processing infrastructure while meeting merchant expectations around onboarding speed and processing capability. For Griner, working with Silverflow is intended to allow it to scale its processing offering without independently building an acquiring infrastructure. Silverflow's platform is cloud-based, which the companies present as an alternative to the on-premise systems more commonly associated with established acquiring infrastructure.

Early results in Cyprus

According to the companies, the Cyprus launch has produced measurable early results. Transaction volumes have increased on a month-on-month basis as merchant adoption has grown, and onboarding times have decreased compared with Griner's previous infrastructure setup. In addition, both companies describe the rollout as an indication that combining a cloud-based acquiring platform with a global payments processor can support both domestic and cross-border processing needs, though no specific figures for transaction volumes or onboarding timelines were disclosed.

Commenting on the partnership, Sveta Bulshtein Krasnov, Chief Commercial Officer at Griner Finance Ltd, said the company required a technology partner able to match its pace of growth, adding that the Cyprus go-live allowed Griner to deliver on commitments made to merchants from the first transaction.

Nigel Thacker, Chief Commercial Officer at Silverflow, said Griner had been able to translate its operational pace into results in Cyprus while maintaining its existing merchant relationships during scaling. He said the intention behind a cloud-based acquiring platform is to support payment processors such as Griner in focusing on their own points of differentiation.

Next steps

According to the official press release, Griner has indicated it is preparing to expand into additional European markets, with new projects already in progress, although the specific countries involved have not been disclosed. The partnership adds to a broader trend among payments processors and PSPs seeking acquiring infrastructure that can be deployed without extensive in-house development, as demand grows for faster merchant onboarding and cross-border processing capability across the region.