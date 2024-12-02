Félix has expanded its relationship with Mastercard in an effort to update the process of transferring money from the United States to several Latin American countries. The move focuses on the use of Mastercard Move, which will support transfers initiated through Félix’s WhatsApp-based service. The platform allows senders to begin a transaction by contacting Félix’s automated chatbot on WhatsApp, either by typing or sending a voice message.

Once a debit card is used to fund the payment, the transfer is routed through Mastercard Move, which is designed to support quicker settlement and greater visibility over the process. According to representatives from Félix, users can expect funds to reach recipients within a short period, sometimes within minutes, which they say helps reduce uncertainty for households waiting for support.

Cross-border transfers through WhatsApp

The collaboration is intended to address long-standing issues in the remittance sector, where delays, inconsistent fees, and fragmented infrastructure have often created obstacles for migrants sending money home. By tying its own technology stack to Mastercard’s network, Félix aims to simplify the path between sender and recipient while reducing the steps typically involved in a cross-border transfer.

Representatives from Mastercard noted that combining the scale of Mastercard Move with Félix’s presence on WhatsApp is expected to make the process more predictable for individuals reliant on frequent transfers. They added that the approach is intended to offer clearer information about the movement of funds, along with safeguards built into the payment rails.

At the time of writing, Félix reports more than half a million users across El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic. The company, established in 2021, handles transfers from the US to Mexico as well, and has stated its intention to extend coverage across more parts of Latin America. Its service integrates automated decisioning tools and elements of blockchain technology, aiming to provide a low-cost and accessible option for communities that depend heavily on remittances.