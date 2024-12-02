EMVCo to work on how global specifications can support agentic payments

EMVCo has started working on how global specifications can support the development of agentic payment solutions by increasing trust and interoperability across the ecosystem.

Following this announcement, in response to the industry interest in agentic payments, EMVCo is currently working on how EMV Specifications – including EMV 3-D Secure (3DS), EMV Payment Tokenisation, and EMV Secure Remote Commerce (SRC) – can be developed and further improved in order to promote optimised and secure card-based agentic payments.

Optimising the ways global specifications can support agentic payments

According to the official press release, agentic commerce is currently rapidly reshaping the shopping experience by enabling AI agents to act on the consumer’s behalf. This process is expected to drive significant momentum for agentic payments, which will introduce AI agents as new actors that have the possibility to initiate transactions with merchants, without requiring direct involvement from the consumer.

Furthermore, while agentic payments have the overall potential to increase convenience and personalisation, they also present unique considerations for how transactions are initiated, authenticated, and secured. As industry adoption and innovation are further accelerating across the market, a globally interoperable and scalable approach may be beneficial in the process of realising trusted agentic payments for consumers, merchants, and issuers.

With this in mind, EMVCo is already engaging with several industry stakeholders who contribute their knowledge and expertise to the overall development of EMV Specifications as EMVCo Associates and Subscribers. At the same time, EMVCo is also liaising with multiple global technical bodies and associations in order to identify and evaluate opportunities for collaboration.

EMVCo developed the global specifications that are expected to give access to trusted card-based payments for multiple consumers and businesses across the world. At the same time, there is now a clear opportunity to collaborate with participants across the industry to extend this experience to support agentic payment solutions.