Gr4vy, a US-based cloud payment orchestration platform, and Plaid, a global Open Banking data network, have announced a strategic partnership enabling merchants using Gr4vy to offer Pay by Bank, also known as account-to-account (A2A) payments, as part of their checkout experience through a single integration.

According to the official press release, the integration gives Gr4vy merchants access to Plaid's bank connectivity, allowing customers to authenticate and pay directly from their bank accounts at checkout. Plaid's network connects users to more than 12,000 financial institutions across the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe, and supports millions of financial interactions daily.

Risk decisioning and cost reduction

The integration also enables merchants to apply real-time ACH risk insights through Plaid Signal, which assesses the likelihood of payment success based on account data before the transaction is initiated. This allows Gr4vy to approve more low-risk payments and reduce failed transactions due to insufficient funds or fraud, with routing and risk decisions managed within the same orchestration layer rather than through separate systems.

For merchants, the primary commercial rationale is cost reduction. A2A payments processed through ACH carry lower processing fees than card transactions, and the Gr4vy integration provides access to this rail without requiring a separate technical integration. The global A2A payments market is projected to reach approximately USD 4 trillion by 2030, driven by the expansion of Open Banking frameworks and real-time payment infrastructure across major markets.

The integration is available to enterprise merchants and platforms seeking to add bank-based payment options alongside cards within a unified orchestration environment.

Commenting on the news, John Lunn, Founder and CEO of Gr4vy, said the integration enables merchants to introduce Pay by Bank globally through a single connection, helping them reduce costs and offer a trusted alternative to card payments. Adam Yoxtheimer, Head of Partnerships at Plaid, said the partnership gives businesses a straightforward way to offer bank-based payments within a modern payment architecture.