BR-DGE, a Scotland-based independent payment orchestration provider, has announced a partnership with Betfred, a major UK and Ireland betting operator, to serve as its payment orchestration layer for both pay-ins and pay-outs through a single integration.

The solution is live in the UK, with additional markets planned. The partnership delivered its first major test at the 2026 Cheltenham Gold Cup, where BR-DGE processed over one million transactions as part of Betfred's payment infrastructure across the four-day event, described by Betfred as its most successful Cheltenham to date.

Capabilities and operational benefits

The orchestration layer gives Betfred simplified connectivity to multiple payment service providers and payment methods, including cards, bank-to-bank payments, and digital wallets, alongside pre- and post-authorisation real-time fraud and identity decisioning through a specialist partner integration. The arrangement allows Betfred to apply tailored routing logic across deposit and withdrawal flows independently, supporting cost management, approval rate optimisation, and operational resilience without requiring direct management of multiple PSP relationships.

Furthermore, the PCI-DSS scope has been significantly reduced through the deployment of BR-DGE Vault, which captures and stores sensitive card data entirely outside Betfred's own environment. This simplifies compliance obligations and enables routing of network tokens across multiple providers with built-in failover protection, contributing to higher approval rates and a smoother checkout experience.

For betting operators, transaction volumes during major sporting events can increase sharply and unpredictably. The orchestration layer is designed to scale to meet those spikes without degrading payment performance or introducing delays at checkout, a critical operational requirement given the time-sensitive nature of betting transactions around live events.

Commenting on the news, Jacob Spencer, Chief Revenue Officer at BR-DGE, said the partnership gives Betfred the ability to handle volume spikes without slowing or restricting transactions, while providing flexibility to support future growth. Nick Cockerill, Group Chief Product Officer at Betfred, said working with BR-DGE allows the business to expand with confidence that its payments infrastructure will perform during its busiest periods.