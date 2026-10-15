Payment service provider and acquirer emerchantpay has partnered with LoopingOne, a deal flow platform for high-value transactions, to provide a fully digital transaction process for Motorhome Depot, a marketplace connecting motorhome sellers with prospective buyers. The joint offering combines LoopingOne’s marketplace deal flow capabilities with emerchantpay’s payment infrastructure, bringing KYC verification, payment processing, and funds settlement into a single workflow.

Motorhome Depot is the first merchant to use the solution. The two companies have made it available to businesses and marketplaces in the UK and Europe.

How the workflow operates

Motorhome Depot operates through a nationwide network of brokers in the UK. Once a buyer and seller have agreed on a sale, brokers can now manage the transaction digitally through the LoopingOne platform. The integrated workflow replaces the manual payment process the marketplace previously relied on.

Within the platform, emerchantpay handles payment processing. After a successful transaction, the solution allows funds to be paid out to the seller on the same day.

Mark van der Suis, Director and Co-founder at LoopingOne, explained that the platform brings the different stages of a high-value transaction together in one digital workflow. Integrating emerchantpay’s payment capabilities lets Motorhome Depot’s brokers and their customers manage the process from verification and payment through to settlement. Lucy Garbett, Financial Operations Manager at Motorhome Depot, described the purchase or sale of a motorhome as a significant transaction. The representative added that the collaboration gives the broker network a single digital environment for transactions and quicker access to funds.

Focus on high-value transactions

The partnership is aimed at transactions involving large sums, where several parties take part, and identity checks, payment, and settlement must all be completed before a deal closes. According to emerchantpay, such transactions require payment infrastructure that gives every participant confidence while keeping the process straightforward.

For a broker-led marketplace such as Motorhome Depot, embedding verification, payment acceptance, and seller payouts within the deal flow platform removes the need to coordinate these steps manually. Sigurdur Gudmundsson, Chief Commercial Officer at emerchantpay, described the Motorhome Depot deployment as a milestone for the collaboration. The official also said the company intends to extend these capabilities to more businesses with complex, high-value transaction requirements.