Elantil integrates Zimpler for instant payments

Platform technology provider Elantil has expanded its online marketplace by integrating payment services from Swedish fintech firm Zimpler.

Zimpler is a Pay by Bank provider founded in 2012, which operates across 25 markets and facilitates payments from more than 350 million bank accounts. According to the official press release, the company processes over EUR 2.6 billion annually and has built a presence in the Nordics, where it has positioned itself as an important player in instant, bank-based transactions for the iGaming sector.

Streamlined onboarding and payments

Through the integration, Zimpler’s services are now accessible directly within Elantil’s Marketplace. Operators are able to connect with Zimpler using a one-click setup that allows them to establish contracts directly with the supplier. The arrangement removes the need for intermediaries and reduces potential delays or extra fees.

Zimpler’s Pay & Play offering, Zimpler Go, enables real-time KYC verification alongside immediate deposits, streamlining player onboarding in regulated environments such as Estonia. According to representatives from Zimpler, working with Elantil aligns with their goal of making compliant, instant payments more widely available to iGaming operators, allowing faster business scaling.

Officials from Elantil described the move as consistent with the company’s approach of offering integrated access to a range of third-party services. The Zimpler partnership, they noted, adds regulated financial infrastructure to the platform’s toolkit without altering the core business model of operator autonomy.

By entering the payment space, Elantil continues to expand the range of services available through its marketplace. The integration is designed to give operators faster access to compliance-ready financial solutions, particularly in jurisdictions where regulatory scrutiny is high.