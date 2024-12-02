Ecommpay has partnered with ekko to integrate sustainability features into its payment platform, addressing the growing demand from customers for eco-friendly retail options.

The partnership enables sustainability-focused ecommerce merchants to offer real-time carbon tracking and carbon offsetting tools as part of the checkout experience.

This decision is supported by research indicating that over 70% of consumers prefer shopping with retailers that demonstrate sustainability efforts. Therefore, ekko works with various organisations addressing key environmental issues, including the oceans, nature, wildlife, birdlife, and climate change. Its tools, accessible after purchase, enable customers to see the impact of their transactions in real-time, with the facility to offset their carbon footprint and contribute to environmental projects.

The integration of ekko’s features into the Ecommpay Hosted Payment Page will empower customers to turn everyday payments into measurable environmental impact, all while optimising the checkout experience. Additionally, an Ecommpay research study conducted by IMRG revealed that half (59.5%) of consumers actively choose to shop with retailers that are environmentally friendly, while another 15.8% would choose a retailer that supports environmental charities.

According to Ecommpay’s officials, the integration with ekko allows businesses to meet rising sustainability expectations in an optimal way without compromising on speed, security, or user experience. Merchants already using Ecommpay’s Hosted Payment Page can start implementing ekko’s features from August 2025, with no SDKs or major development work required.

Ecommpay integrated Visa Instalment

In June 2025, Ecommpay announced its integration of Visa Instalment, partnering with Visa to offer the service to its merchant customers.

This product enabled merchants to offer consumers the facility to split their purchase amounts into convenient, fixed payments over time using their existing eligible Visa credit cards, which have already undergone affordability checks.