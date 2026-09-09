Ecommpay has added a direct connection to Spain's Bizum, complementing its existing MB Way and Bancomat Pay integrations for Southern Europe.

The addition extends Ecommpay's existing coverage of alternative payment methods (APMs) in Southern Europe, where the company already provides access to Portugal's MB Way and Italy's Bancomat Pay.

Regional payment fragmentation

According to the company, merchants seeking to serve customers across Spain, Portugal, and Italy have typically needed to manage separate local banking relationships and individual payment service provider configurations for each market. Ecommpay's direct connections to Bizum, MB Way, and Bancomat Pay are intended to remove this requirement, allowing merchants to offer locally preferred payment methods through one unified platform alongside cards, wallets, and other APMs already supported.

Roy Blokker, Head of Commercial at Ecommpay, said the initiative aims to simplify market entry for merchants targeting Southern Europe, noting that a single integration covering all three countries can support tens of millions of mobile-native payment users. Blokker added that offering customers a familiar, trusted payment method at checkout is likely to support conversion rates. Moreover, consolidating Bizum, Bancomat Pay, and MB Way access through Ecommpay can help merchants improve checkout performance while managing costs.

Settlement and platform positioning

Ecommpay states that settlement for the recently added method is handled directly through its platform, which allows businesses to launch in new markets more quickly without building separate local infrastructure. The connection to Bizum forms part of a broader strategy in which Ecommpay works directly with payment method providers, rather than through intermediaries, with the stated aim of managing risk and cost on behalf of merchants.

For example, recently, in 2026, the company added a feature called Express Checkout, which allows merchants to provide wallet-based payments sooner in the purchase process, thus enabling clients to jump a few steps when completing a transaction.

Ecommpay positions the current approach within a wider objective of extending access to regional payment methods across Europe, Asia, Latin America, and North America, so that a larger proportion of users encounter a payment option they recognise when checking out.

Bizum has become one of the most widely used mobile payment schemes in Spain, and its inclusion reflects the broader trend of local, bank-linked mobile payment methods gaining prominence in Europe alongside card schemes and digital wallets.