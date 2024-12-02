Ecobank and BBVA advance Google Cloud AI plans

Google Cloud has entered a strategic agreement with Ecobank to support the bank’s infrastructure, expand AI integration, and improve its financial services across Africa.

The initiative aims to facilitate cross-border payments, develop new digital products, and strengthen support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the 33 African countries where Ecobank operates.

Under the agreement, Ecobank will use several of Google Cloud’s technologies, including BigQuery and Apigee, to support its API infrastructure and deliver data-driven financial solutions. Officials from Ecobank stated that the initiative is expected to improve operational efficiency and enhance product personalisation for both individuals and businesses while maintaining data privacy and security.

As part of the plan, the two organisations will explore opportunities to streamline money transfers, provide more accessible payment platforms, and support fintech developers integrating with Ecobank’s systems. The collaboration also includes support from Google Cloud’s Professional Services team to assist in the technical rollout of the planned services.

Google Cloud also partners with BBVA

At the same time, BBVA has announced it is expanding its own collaboration with Google Cloud by deploying Google Workspace with Gemini across its global operations. The implementation is part of BBVA’s AI adoption goals and is expected to improve workplace efficiency by automating routine tasks such as email drafting, document creation, and summarisation of internal data.

More than 100,000 BBVA employees will have access to Google’s Gemini AI and the NotebookLM assistant, following the completion of internal training on responsible AI use. BBVA has introduced a mandatory training programme aligned with the European Union’s AI Act and the bank’s internal data policies to ensure appropriate usage of these technologies.

BBVA officials stated that employees have already reported time savings of up to three hours per week since the introduction of generative AI tools. The bank has worked with Google Cloud since 2011 and sees the recent expansion as a continuation of its digital transformation efforts.