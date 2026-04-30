NewsPayments

Ebury secures GBP 550 million funding round to expand globally

SA

Sinziana Albu

30 Apr 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
funding roundinvestmentpaymentsfinancial servicesSME paymentsfx
Countries:
World

News on Payments

Sokin and Adyen partner to unify cross-border business payments

01 May 2026 / 4 min read / Payments

Yuno, Flutterwave partner to simplify payments for businesses expanding into Africa

01 May 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

YamSoft launches AI payment suite after EUR 2.35 mln EU grant

01 May 2026 / 4 min read / Payments

PhotonPay launches dual-rail recurring billing for AI subscriptions

01 May 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

BlueSnap launches local acquiring in New Zealand to improve approval rates and reduce costs

01 May 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Expert views on Payments

Inside the ACE Developer Kit: a closer look at American Express’s approach to AI trust

30 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Singapore’s agentic AI governance framework – impact on payment firms

29 Apr 2026 / 8 min read / Payments

When European local payments champions go cross-border

27 Apr 2026 / 8 min read / Payments

The Banking View | ISO 20022: why 2026 may be the real inflection point – HSBC

24 Apr 2026 / 11 min read / Payments

A2A payments overview | the challenge of displacing cards

23 Apr 2026 / 8 min read / Payments
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright