Ebury has secured approximately GBP 550 million in funding, led by Centerbridge Partners, with Santander retaining a 55% stake.

The rounds are led by Centerbridge Partners, with participation from Santander, Vitruvian Partners, and 83North.

Santander will contribute GBP 50 million of the total and will retain its majority shareholding at 55%, continuing to account for Ebury as the group's primary SME cross-border payments platform. In addition, the transactions will be structured in two separate closings, subject to regulatory approvals, and are expected to complete no later than the first quarter of 2027.

The proceeds, which comprise both primary and secondary components, are earmarked for scaling operations, developing new products, and expanding into additional geographies. A portion is also directed towards strengthening AI capabilities applied to payment processing and foreign exchange optimisation.

Structural and financial implications for Santander

Following completion, Santander will shift to equity-method accounting for its 55% stake, resulting in the deconsolidation of Ebury's revenues and costs from the group's consolidated financial statements. The transactions are expected to generate approximately four basis points of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital at group level, with a negligible net impact on the income statement.

The funding round reflects continued investor appetite for scaled cross-border payments infrastructure serving SMEs, a segment where compliance complexity, multi-currency requirements, and real-time processing demands have historically limited competition to well-capitalised platforms. Ebury's combination of regulatory reach across 30 markets and an established technology stack positions it within a cohort of platforms capable of operating at both depth and breadth globally.

The involvement of Centerbridge Partners, a US-based private equity and credit firm, introduces a new category of institutional capital into Ebury's shareholder base alongside existing growth-oriented investors. Company representatives cited the evolution of digital money infrastructure and agentic payment workflows as structural tailwinds expected to support further growth.