EBANX, a global payment technology company serving emerging markets, has announced the expansion of its recurring alternative payment method (APM) capabilities to six additional countries, including the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, South Africa, Colombia, and Peru.

The announcement was made at Money20/20 Asia in Bangkok and adds to EBANX's existing recurring APM offering in India, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, and Uruguay.

The expansion gives global merchants of subscription-based services access to recurring payment infrastructure across more than one billion users of these payment methods across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, in markets where over 1.3 billion adults lack access to credit or debit cards, according to World Bank data.

Payment methods by market

In Southeast Asia, the rollout includes recurring capabilities for digital wallets, including Maya and GCash in the Philippines, OVO and DANA in Indonesia, and TrueMoney in Thailand, with availability across Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026. In South Africa, EBANX will offer Capitec Pay Recurring, an account-to-account recurring feature built on the Capitec Pay infrastructure, making it available for cross-border transactions through EBANX's integration. EBANX was among the first global payment service providers to offer Capitec Bank's account-to-account solution in a cross-border model.

When it comes to Latin America, EBANX is adding Nequi in Colombia and Yape in Peru, complementing existing recurring integrations, including Pix Automático and NuPay in Brazil and Mercado Pago across multiple markets. EBANX reports that 56% of customers using Pix Automático to buy from its merchants are new users, and a global SaaS provider using NuPay's recurring feature via EBANX saw a 13% increase in paid subscriptions compared to credit cards and a 76% payment success rate.

Talking about the move, Eduardo de Abreu, Global Chief Product Officer at EBANX and Regional CEO of EBANX Singapore, noted that low card penetration in emerging markets has historically forced subscription merchants to rely on one-off payment workarounds that erode retention, and that recurring APMs address that friction through a consent-based enrolment model enabling automatic billing on local payment rails.