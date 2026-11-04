NewsPayments

easyShop partners with Clearpay to offer BNPL instalments in the UK

SA

Sinziana Albu

04 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershippaymentsecommercedigital paymentsBNPL
Countries:
United Kingdom

News on Payments

easyShop partners with Clearpay to offer BNPL instalments in the UK

04 Nov 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Payment Asia and G+D China sign MoU on wallets and agentic payments

04 Nov 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Ebury partners with Form3 for instant payments in Canada

04 Nov 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Sunrate launches Agentic Card for AI agent-initiated business payments

04 Nov 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Trust Payments launches virtual cards for travel firms with Weavr

04 Nov 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Expert views on Payments

From connectivity to intelligence: where payment orchestration competes now

04 Nov 2026 / 7 min read / Payments

Unfiltered: the cost of free payments

03 Nov 2026 / 8 min read / Payments

Structured addresses: why banks can’t afford to slow down

30 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

EPC’s One Leg Out (OLO) Instant Credit Transfer – and cross-border SEPA connectivity

29 Oct 2026 / 8 min read / Payments

Making Europe’s mix of A2A schemes more manageable for merchants

28 Oct 2026 / 8 min read / Payments
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright