easyShop has partnered with Clearpay to let UK shoppers split eligible purchases into four interest-free instalments.

Through the partnership, customers of easyShop.com, the online marketplace launched by the brand behind easyJet, can select Clearpay at checkout on eligible purchases. The total cost is divided into four interest-free payments: the first is taken at the time of purchase, and the remaining three are collected every two weeks. The option is available across millions of products listed on the marketplace, covering categories such as gifts, gadgets, and everyday essentials.

The marketplace is powered by OnCommerce, and the payment option has been introduced as the Christmas shopping period gets under way in November 2026.

BNPL use during the festive season

The partnership comes as the number of UK consumers planning to use BNPL for Christmas purchases has risen by more than 50% in two years. According to the IPA’s 2026 Christmas Consumer Report, 14% of consumers intend to use BNPL for festive shopping this year, compared with 9% in 2024. Among Millennials, the share reaches 22%, or more than one in five.

Clearpay’s own figures indicate that this intent is already reflected in checkout behaviour. The company reports that its average UK customer used the service more than seven times during the 2025 festive season, pointing to repeat use across multiple purchases rather than a single transaction.

Separate research from Clearpay found that 92% of UK respondents said they felt more in control when they could choose how and when to pay.

Payment flexibility at checkout

Cas Paton, Founder & CEO of OnCommerce, the platform powering easyShop, noted that Christmas shopping tends to be spread across several weeks from November onwards, with consumers buying gifts gradually and acting on deals as they appear. According to the official, splitting the cost into smaller interest-free payments follows the same pattern, which is the rationale behind adding the option to the marketplace.

Furthermore, Rich Bayer, CEO of Clearpay, said it is important for retailers to offer flexibility at checkout so that shoppers can select the payment method that suits them, particularly in the run-up to the festive season. The official added that Clearpay expects to bring new customers to easyShop.

What the partnership means for easyShop

For easyShop, the integration adds a deferred payment method to its checkout ahead of the festive trading period. According to Clearpay, it may also become a source of new customers, as the agreement extends its UK merchant network to a marketplace operating under a widely recognised consumer brand, at a time when survey data shows growing consumer intent to use BNPL for seasonal spending.

The partnership also reflects a broader pattern highlighted in the source data: BNPL is increasingly being considered for planned, high-volume shopping periods such as Christmas, with uptake strongest among younger consumer groups.