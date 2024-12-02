DXC Technology has teamed up with Euronet Worldwide in a strategic collaboration aimed at expanding issuing, revolving credit, and payment capabilities for financial institutions.

The partnership will see DXC integrate Hogan, its core banking platforms, with Euronet’s Ren platform, planning to support banks, fintech companies, and other financial services organisations, regardless of their size, to accelerate the launch of card issuing, credit, and payment programmes. At the same time, the move seeks to enable users to optimise operations, including reconciliation and settlement, and minimise time to market for new products and customer onboarding.

Optimising issuing and payments for FIs

As a first step in their collaboration, DXC is set to work with Euronet to enable mutual clients to adopt pre-integrated issuing and payments solutions that support credit, debit, and revolving credit programmes, together with payment acceptance gateways. Next steps include extending DXC’s ability to serve a broader set of financial institutions with issuing and payment capabilities that meet their needs, combined with access to Euronet’s wider portfolio of services.

As part of this initiative, Euronet will provide a suite of issuing, payments, and transaction services, including global issuing, processing, and cross-border capabilities. These solutions, merged with DXC’s financial services expertise in operating and improving banking and payments platforms, further solidify DXC’s ability to support clients in modernising payment infrastructures and facilitate additional growth opportunities.

Furthermore, working together with Euronet further advances DXC’s commitment to offering secure, scalable, and modern payment capabilities that meet the needs of financial institutions worldwide. Expanding on this, Sandeep Bhanote, Global Head and General Manager of Financial Services at DXC, mentioned that by collaborating with Euronet, the two are combining issuing and payment capabilities with financial services expertise to help clients roll out new programmes more efficiently, grow their operations, and enter new markets.

The partnership comes on the heels of DXC’s alliance with Ripple, announced just a few days earlier. Under the strategic agreement, Ripple’s digital asset custody and payments technology was set to be integrated with DXC’s Hogan core banking platform. Through this, the two aimed to enable banks to leverage the platform to add digital asset functionality without replacing or altering their core systems.