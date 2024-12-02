DXC Technology and Ripple have entered into a partnership aimed at supporting banks and other regulated financial institutions.

Under the arrangement, Ripple’s digital asset custody and payments technology will be integrated with DXC Technology’s Hogan core banking platform. Hogan is widely used by large financial institutions and supports hundreds of millions of deposit accounts globally, managing trillions of dollars in deposits. The integration is intended to allow banks using the platform to add digital asset functionality without replacing or materially altering their core systems.

The collaboration focuses on enabling tokenisation, custody, transfer of digital assets, and programmable payments. By connecting legacy banking infrastructure with blockchain-based networks, the companies aim to address operational and regulatory challenges that have slowed broader adoption of digital assets within traditional finance.

Integration of digital assets into core banking systems

According to DXC Technology officials, the initiative is designed to help institutions engage with digital assets while maintaining the stability of mission-critical systems. Ripple representatives similarly indicated that the approach allows banks to introduce custody, payments, and stablecoin-related services within infrastructure they already operate, rather than through separate pilot environments.

The solution is positioned as supporting regulated use cases, with an emphasis on compliance and security. It is intended to enable financial institutions to move beyond limited experimentation and deploy blockchain-enabled services in live production settings. Fintech companies are also expected to benefit by gaining easier access to established banking relationships needed to support compliant digital asset offerings.

The partnership incorporates Ripple Payments, a licenced cross-border payments service through which Ripple manages transaction flows for customers, and Ripple Custody, which is aimed at enabling banks to securely manage cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and tokenised real-world assets. Ripple’s USD stablecoin, RLUSD, forms part of the broader payments and custody offering.

The announcement reflects ongoing efforts by both companies to position their technologies as infrastructure layers for digital asset adoption within traditional financial services, rather than as standalone crypto-native platforms.