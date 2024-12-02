dLocal has partnered with Western Union to enable digital payment methods on the latter’s online platforms in LATAM.

The alliance offers Western Union customers a faster and more modern payment experience, customised to local habits and needs, by integrating local and alternative payment methods into the brand’s digital channels. This includes cards and bank transfers in Chile, Mexico, Peru, Panama, Argentina, and Brazil, with plans to expand to other markets in the LATAM region.

Regional impact in the LATAM

The two companies aim to broaden the range of payment solutions available to remittance customers, offering them more autonomy and flexibility to choose how, when, and from where to manage their international money transfers. This will foster growth in the digital ecosystem in the region, creating new business opportunities in segments with high adoption of digital solutions.

The collaboration reflects dLocal’s commitment to driving digital remittances in emerging markets, helping with reduced costs, transfer speed, and payment options tailored to users’ local preferences. By integrating its payment network into Western Union’s platform, the company is allowing access to local and alternative payment methods, improving the overall experience for remittances.

Western Union’s goal is to further deliver more optimised solutions for its customers and enable connections through accessible financial services. The initiative comes as remittances and digital channel adoption in the region continue to rise. In 2024, Latin America and the Caribbean reached USD 161 billion in remittances, with approximately half of transactions taking place digitally. With this integration, dLocal and Western Union aim to support this evolution and improve individual experiences for millions.

dLocal supports local payments in emerging markets, connecting enterprise merchants with consumers across the APAC, LATAM, and the Middle East, while Western Union is committed to helping individuals worldwide who seek to build a financial future for themselves. Together, the two companies share a vision to tailor their services to match their clients’ needs and expectations in a compliant and convenient way.