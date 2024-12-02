Cross-border payment platform dLocal has joined HONOR in a strategic partnership aimed at enabling local payment acceptance for its website launch in Peru.

The move will assist HONOR’s expansion strategy in the country by rolling out local payment methods, including cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, and cash, falling in line with how Peruvians make payments online.

Optimising online shopping for Peruvians

As part of this collaboration, dLocal allows HONOR to accept payments from Peruvian consumers through a broad range of local payment methods via a single API integration. Through a localised strategy, the two companies intend to mitigate traditional international purchase friction, enabling a more optimal experience for Peruvian consumers.

Moreover, the partnership takes from dLocal’s expertise in Latin American markets to further assist with HONOR’s regional expansion. Integrating local payment references and pricing in local currency will allow the company to reach more consumers across Peru, scale trust, and minimise cart abandonment rates while maintaining its attention on providing advanced AI technology.

Talking about the collaboration, Justin Goh, Head of China at dLocal, stated that processing transactions through domestic rails and supporting local methods such as Yape and Pago Efectivo will enable dLocal to help HONOR in connecting directly with consumers and creating a stronger foundation for sustainable growth in Peru.

Adding to this, representatives from HONOR mentioned that by developing a localised shopping experience and allowing Peruvian customers to purchase devices using their preferred payment methods, the company highlights its commitment to facilitating smarter technology for individuals.

Teaming up with HONOR comes on the heels of dLocal’s collaboration with Convera, with the two working on optimising local payout capabilities in emerging markets. Beginning in Colombia and with expansion plans across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, the alliance sought to accelerate global payments across key markets.