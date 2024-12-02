Payment platform dLocal has joined Convera in a strategic collaboration aimed at simplifying its local payout capabilities in emerging markets.

Starting with Colombia and with expansion plans across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, the collaboration between dLocal and Convera seeks to accelerate global payments across key emerging markets.

Bringing optimal payments to businesses

Businesses operating in emerging markets usually encounter significant challenges when it comes to sending funds across borders, including slow settlement times, high costs, and outdated systems that limit their efficiency and development potential. These complexities lead to cash flow and competitiveness issues, even if the cross-border B2B payments sector presents substantial growth.

With this collaboration, Convera and dLocal plan to centre their efforts on optimising global supplier disbursements, payroll and vendor payments by supporting cost-effective, compliant cross-border payments backed by local proficiency. Convera’s customers will be able to benefit from access to dLocal’s network of local payouts through bank transfers, initially in Colombia, and then in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Moving away from legacy processes and towards localised payment rails aims to ensure accelerated settlements and complete regulatory compliance in each market. Additionally, with more businesses choosing to scale their operations and enter emerging markets, Convera and dLocal intend to streamline cross-border transactions.

Furthermore, with a shared commitment to growing their footprint and enabling businesses to grow across economies, the two companies will jointly work on making global business payments secure and simple. Talking about this strategic move, Agustin Botta, Head of EMEA at dLocal, stated that by merging the company’s local expertise with a scalable platform, dLocal and Convera aim to deliver reliable and fully compliant supplier and vendor payouts, helping companies in cutting down costs, optimising cash flow predictability, and expanding across Africa, Asia, and Latin America with more ease.

The partnership with Convera closely follows dLocal’s announcement regarding its decision to offer global merchants access to Brazil’s Pix with Biometrics. Through this, the company sought to improve the overall mobile payment experience. The feature was expected to provide users with the ability to confirm Pix payments with a face or fingerprint directly at a merchant’s checkout.