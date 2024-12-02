dLocal has announced that it will offer global merchants access to Brazil’s Pix with Biometrics, aiming to optimise the overall mobile payment experience.

Following this announcement, the feature is expected to give users the possibility to confirm Pix payments with a face or fingerprint scan directly inside a merchant’s checkout, aiming to remove a big friction point in mobile commerce: the process of redirection to a banking app.

Furthermore, instead of redirecting users to their banking app, authentication is set to happen within the merchant app via facial recognition or fingerprint. Once the payer grants biometric consent, future Pix transactions will have the possibility to be approved instantly with a single gesture, aiming to provide a card-on-file-like experience for customers and clients.

Removing payment friction and optimising customer experience

According to the official press release, Pix with Biometrics is expected to eliminate the longstanding friction of app-switching during Pix payments. At the same time, the Central Bank’s goal is to make the Pix flow fully embedded, faster, and more intuitive, especially while leveraging a mobile device. dLocal’s Pix with Biometrics label is expected to describe, in simpler terms, what the overall technical framework known as the Jornada Sem Redirecionamento (JSR) enables: biometric approval inside the checkout, with no redirects, no banking app, and no need for extra steps. Furthermore, for global merchants selling into Brazil, this initiative is set to effectively open up a new UX category — Pix as secure and efficient as saved cards.

dLocal's launch of Pix with Biometrics aims to highlight the company's product strategy around Pix. With this in mind, every new Pix capability released by the Central Bank is set to be offered by dLocal immediately. Moreover, while internally the company built a Brazil-focused team spanning regulation, engineering, UX, compliance, and performance optimisation, through the process of moving fast on Pix with Biometrics, dLocal aims to continue to focus on its plan to remain a trusted partner for global merchants navigating Brazil’s payment infrastructure.

For marketplaces, digital services, and apps that are operating in Brazil, payment friction (especially the one that appears while leveraging a mobile device) remains an important challenge that needs to be solved. Through the use of Pix with Biometrics, merchants are set to benefit from the possibility to gain a redirectionless flow, biometric approval inside the checkout, and improved conversion and purchase frequency.