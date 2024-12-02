DIMOCO has become an authorised provider of carrier billing to the regulated iGaming industry, with NEO.bet set to be the operator to offer the payment option.

DIMOCO offers mobile payment solutions to sportsbooks in both Poland and Austria. To enter the iGaming market in Germany, DIMOCO has partnered with Greenvest Betting Limited, the parent company of NEO.bet, to seek approval from the Gemeinsame Glücksspielbehörde der Länder (GGL). DIMOCO is licenced by Austria’s Financial Markets Authority and has developed a model where mobile network operators (MNOs) serve as its agents. This approach allows them to accept payments beyond the usual restrictions set by EU regulations. Under this agent model, DIMOCO ensures compliance and manages the KYC process for bettors on behalf of iGaming companies.

According to a report released by the European Gaming & Betting Association in March 2025, Germany ranks as Europe’s fourth-largest iGaming market in terms of gross gaming revenues. The GSMA, a mobile network operator association, identifies Germany as a leader in 5G mobile technology and anticipates that by 2030, it will have the highest number of smartphone connections in Europe, projected to reach 111 million. In 2024, the country achieved a mobile subscriber penetration rate of 87% and a smartphone adoption rate of 83%.

Other partnerships from DIMOCO

In May 2024, DIMOCO partnered with Nextory to introduce carrier billing solutions for the latter’s customers and users in the region of Europe, starting with Norway.

In addition, both companies focused on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries. Throughout this partnership with Nextory, DIMOCO Payments concentrated on simplifying the overall payment process and optimised access to their extensive and secure digital library.