DIMOCO Payments partners with Nextory





Following this announcement, DIMOCO Payments and Nextory are expected to introduce carrier billing solutions for the latter’s customers and users in the region of Europe, starting with Norway.

In addition, both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries.

More information on the announcement

DIMOCO Payments is a company that provides local payment methods for its clients and partners on a global scale. Nextory represents a streamlining service platform for audiobooks, e-books, and digital magazines.

Throughout this partnership with Nextory, DIMOCO Payments will focus on streamlining the overall payment process and optimise access to their extensive and secure digital library. In addition, through carrier billing, Nextory customers and clients in the Norway region will be able to benefit from more convenient and accessible payment methods directly charged to their mobile phone bills and invoices.

Carrier billing represents a user-friendly and secure transaction option that was developed in order to eliminate the need for traditional payment methods, such as credit cards. Both DIMOCO Payments and Nextory aim to optimise the overall customer experience for Nextory, while also focusing on accelerating the overall development of the local financial landscape.

In addition, by leveraging DIMINO Payments’ expertise in carrier billing solutions, Nextory will be enabled to broaden its client base in Europe, while also providing a more accessible platform for readers to enjoy a diverse range of content. At the same time, DIMOCO Payments aims to contribute to the development of digital reading across the continent, as well as providing clients with a more secure and efficient payment experience.