Corefy has announced the launch of IntegrationsOS, a system that was developed to speed up payment integrations development and management.

Following this announcement, the product was developed using n8n automations, AI agents, and Directus as a data orchestration layer. The launch brings together over 550 ready-made payment provider connections into a single, dynamic environment, delivering real-time visibility, optimised automation, and a streamlined experience for Corefy teams, clients, and partners.

In addition, the company is expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on Corefy’s IntegrationOS launch

According to the official press release, IntegrationsOS was designed in order to act as Corefy’s Integration Operating System, representing a centralised hub where every payment provider, capability, and update is maintained with precision and transparency. At the same time, it offers complete, structured records for each integration, from provider details and API documentation to supported payment flows and reconciliation features. The system is expected to connect securely with Jira, HubSpot, code repositories, and Corefy’s production environment in order to ensure that information stays accurate and current at all times.

In addition, the platform automatically updates capability statuses, creating full traceability of each feature — from request to live adoption. This feature will give teams the possibility to plan better, forecast development more accurately, and align business needs with delivery. It also gives clients clarity on what’s available to them, while for internal teams, the improved search and filtering capabilities mean instant answers to business-critical questions, without the need for lengthy back-and-forths or manual checks.

Through the process of combining structured data with automation and an API layer, IntegrationsOS is set to enable Corefy to deliver integrations faster, make better-informed decisions, and provide customers with an optimised level of transparency. Furthermore, it will improve the future client- and partner-facing integration catalogues that will be continuously updated in real time, while IntegrationsOS will leverage AI to allow customers to solve challenges and benefit from a streamlined, transparent, and scalable experience.