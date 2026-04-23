Damisa, a UK-based B2B cross-border payment and settlement platform focused on emerging-market corridors, and dLocal, a Nasdaq-listed cross-border payments platform connecting global merchants to emerging markets, have announced a strategic partnership to expand local payment settlement across Asia-Pacific.

The integration connects Damisa to dLocal's established local payment rails across the region through a single API, with no additional technical integration required for existing Damisa customers.

Additionally, the partnership is set to enable Damisa's merchant base to settle directly into local bank accounts across key APAC markets with one transparent fee, real-time tracking, and settlement in hours rather than days. dLocal provides direct connections to local acquirers, more than 1,000 local payment methods, including cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, and mobile money, and handles final-mile settlement into local bank accounts without the routing delays associated with correspondent banking chains.

Infrastructure model and market context

Damisa enables businesses to collect, hold, and pay out in both fiat and stablecoins across more than 70 currencies, settling via regulated stablecoin rails while keeping the blockchain layer transparent to end users. dLocal brings local rail access and regulatory expertise in the APAC markets where it operates, accelerating Damisa's regional expansion without requiring businesses to set up local entities or manage separate processors.

As mentioned in the press release, the APAC cross-border commerce market is projected to exceed USD 4 trillion by 2028, driven by demand for fast, reliable, and compliant B2B settlement infrastructure across a region characterised by fragmented payment rails and complex local compliance requirements.

Commenting on the news, Thomas Pinter, Co-Founder and CCO at Damisa, noted that the partnership gives customers access to new APAC markets without any additional integration, which is the kind of expansion Damisa is built to deliver. Adding to this, Richard Healy, Commercial VP for APAC at dLocal, said Damisa is building for corridors that have been underserved for too long, and the collaboration provides the foundation to do so at scale.