Conferma has integrated its virtual payment technology with Oracle OPERA Cloud to enable automated corporate travel payments for hotels and corporations globally.

The solution sends virtual card payment instructions directly to property management systems via the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP), eliminating manual processes and reducing error likelihood while securing sensitive data.

The integration utilises Conferma Connect Direct to provide virtual card and payment instructions securely via API to OPERA Cloud, Oracle's property management system used by over 30,000 hotel properties globally, according to company data.

Thon Hotels implements automated payment processing

Thon Hotels, a Norway-based hotel chain, positioned itself among the first hotel groups to adopt the integration. Kjetil Smette, CEO of Thon Hotels, stated the company is committed to facilitating optimal guest experiences. By adopting Conferma's integration with OPERA Cloud, the chain removes friction from payment processes and provides corporate guests with expected convenience and security.

The integration brings instant payment information access for hotels, minimising administrative burden and error likelihood. When it comes to travellers, they can avoid upfront spending or payment uncertainty, experiencing simplified check-ins. For enterprises, they benefit from complete visibility for reconciliation and VAT reclaim while enforcing travel policy, reducing fraud likelihood and off-programme spending.

Stuart Davenport, Chief Product Officer at Conferma, stated that corporate travel is evolving and payment processes must keep pace. The integration with Oracle Hospitality focuses on mitigating complexity for hotels and travellers, delivering automation, security, and visibility at scale.

Virtual card adoption accelerates in corporate travel

Conferma Connect Direct delivers virtual card details into hotel property management systems via secure API, eliminating email transmission and manual data entry. This enables faster check-ins, reduces errors, and strengthens security. Hotels gain real-time visibility for compliance and reconciliation.

Virtual payment solutions compete with traditional corporate card programmes and purchase order systems for business travel payments.

Oracle OPERA Cloud operates as a cloud-based property management system handling reservations, guest services, housekeeping, and billing operations for hotel properties. The platform integrates with third-party systems through the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform.

Conferma provides virtual card payment technology for business travel, processing payments across accommodation, air travel, and ground transportation sectors. Recently, the company also teamed up with Modulr in a strategic collaboration focusing on modernising and optimising travel and hotel payments. The integration enabled Modulr to position itself as a fully connected issuer within the Conferma platform, offering travel management companies, online travel agencies, and corporate travel programmes through an API-powered option to issue and manage virtual cards across the travel ecosystem.