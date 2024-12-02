Chift has announced its plan to expand into Spain to optimise the way SaaS and fintech companies scale across Europe’s fragmented markets.

Following this announcement, Chift will continue to improve the manner in which fintechs scale in the region of Europe through the process of removing the technical barrier around software integrations, which represents a key aspect for scaling across borders.

In addition, Chift will continue to focus on remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry, while also prioritising the process of meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market.

More information on Chift’s expansion in Spain

According to the official press release, Spain’s fast-growing SMB ecosystem and upcoming Verifactu regulation, which is expected to mandate real-time e-invoicing by 2026, are currently developing a new wave of demand for locally integrated software products. However, the process of entering the Spanish market is still complex, as each stakeholder works with a different tool, with most of them not being interoperable.

With this in mind, the company’s officials mentioned that the initiative of expanding into Spain was made because clients needed local integrations to scale. Chift’s platform was developed in order to give software vendors the possibility to integrate once and connect with several local accounting and finance tools, including Holded, Sage, A3 ERP, Netsuite, and Odoo, without the need to maintain individual connectors.

At the moment, Chift operates in the region of France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain, while also focusing on providing connectivity in more than 10 European countries.