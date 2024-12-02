Chase UK has launched its first credit card, available exclusively to its current account holders, following limited trial involving more than 25,000 users.

The card is now open to the wider Chase customer base via the mobile app, and it offers 0% interest on purchases for up to 15 months, with a representative APR of 24.9% and no annual fee. It also comes with no foreign exchange fees. All card management is handled within the Chase app, which includes tools such as real-time spending alerts, card freezing controls, and detailed spend tracking.

The card is issued without printed numbers, a feature Chase has already implemented with its debit cards. Card details are instead accessed securely through the app. Once approved, customers can begin using the card immediately via digital wallets, without waiting for a physical card to arrive.

Chase officials stated that the credit card was designed in response to the borrowing needs of their customers, with an emphasis on ease of use through digital tools. They added that it may be useful for international spending, particularly during holiday periods.

As part of its offering, Chase also allows users to check and monitor their credit scores through the app, a feature introduced alongside the credit card.

Chase expands UK product range following cashback changes

The credit card release follows recent changes to Chase’s cashback programme. In April, the bank narrowed its 1% cashback offer to select UK-based purchases, discontinuing rewards for most overseas and international spending. This adjustment received mixed reactions from customers who had previously benefited from wider cashback eligibility.

The credit card does not currently offer cashback, unlike other travel-oriented credit cards such as the Barclaycard Rewards Visa or the Virgin Money Everyday Cashback Mastercard, which combine fee-free foreign spending with cashback incentives.

According to Moneyweek, Chase currently serves more than two million customers in the UK, all of whom hold current accounts. In addition to current and savings accounts, users can access investment services through Nutmeg, a subsidiary of JPMorgan, within the same app ecosystem.

While the bank has confirmed plans to roll out additional financial products in the coming months, it does not intend to introduce its US-based Sapphire credit card to the UK market in 2025. The US version of the Sapphire card is known for its travel-related rewards, offered for an annual fee.