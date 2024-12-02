Ecommerce payments technology company Boodil has joined forces with DIMOCO to improve the ecommerce payment experience for Shopify merchants operating in Europe.

Through this collaboration, Boodil and DIMOCO intend to provide a dynamic, secure, and adaptable solution, tailored to the needs of mid-sized to enterprise-level retailers. The two companies plan to develop a versatile ecommerce solution that assists a variety of payment options, including cards, digital wallets, and localised payment methods widely utilised across Europe. The tool focuses on catering to the diverse preferences of the region’s shoppers.

Serving the needs of European merchants

Centred on expansion, the collaboration intends to ensure high transaction success rates, transparent fees, and reliability, allowing Shopify merchants to advance their operations across Europe’s ecommerce ecosystem. Boodil and DIMOCO seek to enable retailers to benefit from secure and simplified transactions that facilitate customer convenience, supporting satisfaction across their online stores.

When it comes to DIMOCO, working with Boodil will expand the reach of its payment solution, allowing broader access to the ecommerce landscape while also maintaining its operational abilities. On the other hand, for Boodil, the partnership represents a step forward in growing its footprint across Europe, utilising DIMOCO’s market knowledge to offer solutions personalised to each country’s needs.

Furthermore, the joint solution is developed to optimise payment processes, reduce cart abandonment, and scale conversion rates by providing customers with their preferred payment methods. By merging global capabilities with regional insights, Boodil and DIMOCO plan to support the improvement of the ecommerce landscape across Europe. Additionally, the collaboration emphasises a shared commitment to equipping merchants with the tools they need to navigate and grow in the digital world.

Besides working with DIMOCO, Boodil recently teamed up with Transaction Junction to deliver optimal payment experiences to Shopify ecommerce merchants in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.