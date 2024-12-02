Boodil has partnered with Transaction Junction (TJ) to offer improved payment experiences to Shopify ecommerce merchants in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

TJ is a South African provider of omni-channel transaction solutions, and by partnering with Boodil, it offers its payment gateway for secure integrations with banks, high authorisation rates, and competitive fees for retail customers. By combining its regional expertise with Boodil’s Shopify enablement platform, the partnership delivers a solution that supports a wide range of payment methods, including card, ewallets, Pay by Bank, and local options such as RCS and Zapper.

Improving ecommerce payment solutions

TJ is a fintech in the region, delivering secure and reliable omnichannel transaction processing for merchants. With a focus on customer experience, the company integrates with major banks and supports a wide range of payment methods, serving top-tier clients. Boodli is a UK-based payments technology company that specialises in ecommerce and Open Banking solutions, designed to improve online retail experiences.

The new product is tailored to meet the needs and demands of retail environments, allowing for a better customer experience across online and physical stores. With the alliance, TJ can offer Shopify ecommerce merchants a payment solution that’s optimised for ecommerce, offering speed and flexibility. For Boodil, this means access to the South African market and neighbouring countries, offering retailers the opportunity to benefit from a trusted payment infrastructure.

Boodil aims to expand into the South African market, offering retailers a secure and cost-effective payment solution that aligns with the region’s unique needs, helping businesses grow and thrive in the digital economy. The launch focuses on mid-sized to enterprise-level retailers, offering them an optimised payment solution that allows merchants to simplify their operations, reduce cart abandonment, and cater to customer preferences with a diverse set of payment options.