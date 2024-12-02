Bolt launches a founder-first programme

Bolt, a provider of checkout, identity, and payment solutions, has launched Bolt Activate, a programme that supports digital commerce developments.

The company believes that the future of commerce is in the hands of independent founders who move fast, know their customers, and have creative ideas. With its latest rollout, Bolt aims to offer business owners the foundation to grow and access enterprise-grade infrastructure, be part of the Bolt Activate Community, and focus on creating.

Supporting startups

Bolt Activate is created for founders looking to contribute to online commerce without starting from scratch. The solution provides a foundation for innovation, focusing on early-stage DTC, gaming, fintech, consumer health, and creator-led brands, as well as retail-first companies expanding into ecommerce.

Participants in the programme will get access to Bolt’s one-click checkout and full product suite, while gaining access to a global network of founders and like-minded people who share real-world insights and connections. According to the company, most participants launch within two to six weeks and remain connected to Bolt’s partner ecosystem and growth resources long after onboarding.

The rollout comes as entrepreneurship is at an all-time high. Between 2021 and 2023, US founders filed more than 5.2 million likely employer business applications, an increase from pre-pandemic levels. Startups have surpassed Great Recession highs, and business formation has grown in over 80 % of US counties.

However, these ventures are usually started by individuals, not large agencies, who need proven infrastructure to help them scale. Many of them have early traction and innovative solutions, but lack the technology or time to put together a stack of tools. Bolt Activate aims to level the playing field by offering these founders a product used by bigger players, but without the overhead.

Participants will automatically be part of the Bolt Activate Community, a network where founders can share partnerships and insights, connect, and access group sessions with experts. Bolt is also planning offline gatherings and co-marketing opportunities to help founders grow their visibility to the Bolt ecosystem of investors, consumers and engineers.