Netflix subscribers in Poland can now pay for their subscription using BLIK Recurring Payments, a service offered through the BLIK mobile payment system. Users activate the payment once, after which subsequent subscription fees are charged automatically.

How the service works

When setting up the service, users confirm their consent within their bank’s mobile application. Subsequent payments are then collected automatically in line with the subscription schedule, and users do not need to provide payment card details at any stage. Because the method is built directly on mobile banking, authorisation remains with the user’s bank. According to BLIK, this allows users to retain control over their spending while using a payment method supported by their bank.

The model combines automatic billing with bank-based consent. This positions it as an alternative to storing card credentials with merchants for recurring charges.

Adding Netflix extends the service into streaming, a category closely associated with subscription billing. Magdalena Kubisa, Director of the Business Development Department at BLIK, described streaming as one of the first things consumers associate with recurring payments. The official said that continuous access to content should be matched by payments that users do not need to remember each month.

BLIK’s position in the Polish market

BLIK operates as a common standard for mobile payments in Poland. According to the company, virtually every customer of a domestic payment institution that offers a mobile application can use BLIK within their banking app. The system is developed by Polski Standard Płatności (PSP), whose shareholders are Alior Bank, Bank Millennium, Erste Bank Polska, ING Bank Śląski, mBank, PKO Bank Polski, and Mastercard.

This bank-led ownership structure, combined with integration across Polish mobile banking apps, forms the infrastructure on which BLIK Recurring Payments operates. The rollout with Netflix gives BLIK users an additional option for managing subscription payments through their existing banking app, as the company continues to extend the service across merchant categories in the Polish market.