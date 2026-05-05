barq and Alipay+ have partnered to enable cross-border QR payments for customers and users across more than 220 markets.

The service allows barq's user base to make scan-and-pay transactions at Alipay+-enabled merchants outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), spanning more than 220 markets worldwide.

The rollout, scheduled to begin progressively from May 2026, extends barq's payment functionality beyond domestic use, enabling users travelling abroad to make mobile payments across sectors including retail, dining, transportation, and healthcare. Key destinations include markets in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, as well as the UK.

Strategic positioning in regional fintech

The partnership has been framed in the context of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 programme, which sets targets for reducing cash dependency and building out digital payment infrastructure across the Kingdom. Cross-border QR payment capability represents a practical extension of that agenda, enabling Saudi consumers to transact digitally in international markets using familiar domestic tools.

For Ant International, the agreement continues its strategy of integrating regional digital wallets into the Alipay+ ecosystem. The company, which operates across digital payments, digitisation services, and financial technology, has been expanding its EMEA partnerships as part of efforts to grow cross-border transaction volumes and digital financial inclusion for small and medium-sized merchants. In addition, both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

For barq, the move signals an ambition to position itself as a platform with international reach rather than one focused solely on the domestic Saudi market. As fintech competition in the Gulf region grows, driven in part by regulatory modernisation under Vision 2030, cross-border capabilities are becoming a key differentiator for consumer-facing applications seeking to expand their value proposition beyond local payments.