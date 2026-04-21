Banco de Bogotá has enabled the registration of its debit and credit cards in Google Pay for Android users in Colombia.

The integration enables contactless payments at physical PoS terminals equipped with NFC technology, as well as the option to select Google Pay as a payment method at checkout.

Moreover, the move expands the Colombia-based bank's wallet ecosystem, which previously supported Apple Pay. With the addition of Google Pay, Banco de Bogotá now covers both major mobile operating system ecosystems, broadening the range of digital payment options available to its retail customer base.

Tokenisation and security infrastructure

The integration operates through Google Wallet, Google's consolidated credentials application, which allows users to store payment cards alongside transport passes, event tickets, and coupons in a single interface. From a security standpoint, the solution relies on tokenisation, a process by which the physical card number is substituted with a unique virtual identifier for each transaction. This mechanism is designed to ensure that the cardholder's actual account details are not transmitted or stored at the PoS, reducing exposure in the event of a terminal compromise.

Furthermore, tokenisation has become a standard layer of security across major digital wallet deployments globally, underpinning offerings from providers including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay. Its adoption by Banco de Bogotá aligns with broader industry practice in markets where contactless infrastructure has expanded significantly in recent years.

Digital payments expansion in Colombia

The integration reflects a broader pattern of Latin American banks progressively adopting global digital wallet platforms to meet shifting consumer payment preferences. Contactless payment adoption across the region has accelerated following infrastructure investment by card networks and increased NFC terminal deployment at merchants.

The bank has characterised the Google Pay rollout as part of its ongoing financial digitalisation strategy, aimed at consolidating its electronic payments ecosystem and offering customers a wider set of alternatives to physical card use. With coverage across both Apple and Android platforms now in place, the bank's contactless payment capability extends to the dominant share of smartphone users in the Colombian market.

No timeline for further wallet integrations or specific user adoption targets was disclosed as part of the announcement.