AWS launches AgentCore payments with Stripe and Coinbase

AWS has launched AgentCore payments within Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, integrating wallet infrastructure from Privy, a Stripe company, and Coinbase.

The announcement marks a notable development in agentic commerce: for the first time, a major cloud platform has embedded crypto micropayment functionality directly into its developer tooling, removing the need for enterprises to build compliant payment infrastructure from scratch.

Stablecoin wallets for autonomous agents

According to the announcement, Privy supplies the wallet infrastructure that allows AgentCore agents to hold and spend funds without human intervention at the point of transaction. Coinbase contributes its x402 discovery layer (an open protocol that uses the HTTP 402 'Payment Required' status code to enable machine-native payments) alongside its wallet and compliance infrastructure. Settlement on the Base network in USDC takes approximately 200 milliseconds, at a fraction of a cent per transaction.

The x402 protocol, which underpins the payment flow, is governed by the x402 Foundation, of which both AWS and Coinbase are members. Since its launch, the protocol has processed more than 169 million payments across more than 590.000 buyers and 100.000 sellers.

For enterprises, a persistent obstacle to deploying agents with spending authority has been satisfying legal and compliance requirements. AgentCore payments addresses this by incorporating built-in budget controls, transaction signing that keeps private keys away from the agent itself, and compliance tooling from Coinbase covering sanctions screening and illicit finance risk management. Every transaction is logged end-to-end, with metrics and dashboards available to enterprise operators.

In addition, through the Coinbase MCP integration in AgentCore Gateway, agents can connect to thousands of x402-compatible services, including data and research providers such as Exa, Messari, and Browserbase, and pay for them at runtime, without requiring prior configuration.

Stripe's positioning here reflects a broader strategic direction: the company has stated its intent to build economic infrastructure for AI systems. Making stablecoin wallets readily available to AWS developers through AgentCore represents a practical step in that direction, embedding stablecoin-based payment rails into one of the largest cloud development ecosystems globally.

For AWS developers already on the Amazon Bedrock platform, AgentCore payments is available without requiring new infrastructure or additional vendor relationships. The integration spans wallet authentication, transaction signing, and payment execution within a single API call.