Apple has expanded Tap to Pay on iPhone to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Monaco, and Norway, enabling merchants to use iPhone to accept in-person contactless payments.

Following this announcement, in collaboration with payment platforms, app developers, and payment networks, Tap to Pay on iPhone is set to make it easy for businesses of any size to accept payments from contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, as well as other digital wallets, using only their iPhone and a partner-enabled iOS app. This process will take place with no additional hardware or payment terminal required.

In addition, with the use of Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants and businesses will have the possibility to accept contactless payments through a supporting iOS app on an iPhone Xs or later running the latest iOS version. At checkout, the merchant will simply need to prompt the customer to hold their contactless credit or debit card, iPhone, Apple Watch, or other digital wallet near the iPhone, as the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology.

More information on Apple’s expansion of Tap to Pay on iPhone across Europe

According to the official press release, Apple is set to work closely with leading payment platforms and app developers across the payments and commerce industry to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone. The payment platforms and developers will have the possibility to integrate Tap to Pay on iPhone into their iOS apps, making it easier and more secure for merchants to enable this convenient capability.

Tap to Pay on iPhone is available in the following countries and payment platforms: Estonia (through the use of SumUp and Revolut), Latvia (SumUp), Lithuania (SumUp and Revolut), Monaco (Adyen and BNP Paribas), and Norway (Adyen, Nexi, PayPal, Stripe, SumUp, Surfboard Payments, and Viva.com).

In addition, Tap to Pay on iPhone works with Apple Pay, as well as contactless credit and debit cards from several payment networks, including American Express, Mastercard, and Visa. Furthermore, BankAxept is available in Norway for customers through the use of Surfboard Payments.

Privacy is fundamental in the design and development of all of Apple’s payment features, and with Tap to Pay on iPhone, customers’ payment data will be protected by the same technology that makes Apple Pay private and secure. At the same time, all transactions that are made using Tap to Pay on iPhone will be encrypted and processed using the Secure Element, and Apple doesn’t know what is being purchased or who is buying it.

Tap to Pay on iPhone is now available in 43 countries and regions across the world.