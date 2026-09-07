Anthropic launches AI agent blueprints for retailers

Anthropic has launched AI agent blueprints to help retailers build shopper and merchant tools on Claude.

The company announced the initiative ahead of the holiday shopping season, as demand grows for conversational search tools used both internally by businesses and externally by consumers.

Rising use of AI-driven shopping tools

According to Reuters, consumers are increasingly turning to AI tools to compare prices, check product availability, and receive recommendations before making purchases. This shift in shopping behaviour has prompted retailers to explore how conversational agents can be integrated into their platforms. According to data from Adobe Analytics published last month, retail site visits originating from AI-driven sources convert at a rate 60% higher than traffic arriving through other channels. The figure illustrates the growing commercial relevance of AI-assisted discovery for online retail, particularly as companies prepare for the seasonal surge in demand typically seen in the final months of the year.

Blueprints target shopper and merchant use cases

The blueprints published by Anthropic serve as guidelines for retail, travel, and ticketing companies seeking to build their own shopper and merchant agents on Claude. Shopper-facing agents can make preference-based suggestions to customers and add items to shopping carts on their behalf, based on stated needs or browsing history.

Angela Jiang, Anthropic's head of product on its Claude platform, said early implementations have shown measurable results, citing one partner that recorded cart sizes increasing by approximately 30% to 35%, alongside customers being around 60% more likely to complete a purchase after interacting with an agent. These figures were shared by Anthropic in connection with the blueprint launch and reflect outcomes reported by a single retail partner rather than an industry-wide average.

Separately, the merchant-facing blueprint is intended to support retailers with operational tasks, allowing an agent to generate suggestions related to inventory management, pricing, and marketing campaigns. Anthropic clarified that this merchant agent does not execute purchases on behalf of either shoppers or merchants, positioning the tool as an assistive layer rather than an autonomous transaction system.

Positioning ahead of peak retail demand

The timing of the release, coming roughly three months before the peak holiday shopping period, suggests retailers are being given a window to test and deploy agent-based tools before the seasonal increase in traffic and transaction volumes. As conversational commerce continues to develop as a distinct channel alongside traditional search and app-based shopping, the blueprints reflect a broader industry trend of technology providers offering pre-built frameworks rather than requiring retailers to develop agentic capabilities independently. Whether adoption extends beyond early partners will likely become clearer once holiday trading data for the 2026 season is available.