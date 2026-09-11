Ant International has expanded its Agentic Mobile Protocol globally and begun a KYA framework collaboration with Mastercard and Visa.

According to the official press release, alongside this expansion, the company has started working with Mastercard and Visa on a Know-Your-Agent (KYA) interoperability framework intended to standardise how agents are identified and onboarded across payment networks.

Global rollout across the Alipay+ ecosystem

AMP was launched in April 2026 and is now being deployed across Ant International's Alipay+ network, which connects more than 50 mobile payment partners, more than ten national QR schemes, as well as multiple merchants and consumer accounts. In this first phase, ten Alipay+ digital wallets are integrating AMP into their own agent security architecture. These include Alipay, AlipayHK, DANA, GCash, KakaoPay, MPay, TNG eWallet, TrueMoney, Toss, and Starryblu. Seven acquiring partners are also participating in this phase: Adyen, Allinpay, Checkout.com, Fiserv, Global Payments, Nuvei, and Worldline.

According to Ant International, AMP is built to support agent-led transactions across mobile interfaces such as smartphones and AR glasses without requiring users to switch applications or change existing payment habits. The company states that the protocol reduces the number of steps needed to link a payment agent to a wallet by 50%. AMP also includes a KYA framework that establishes an agent's digital identity and certifies its authorised capabilities through an Agent Trust Rating, alongside AgentSafePay, which provides a money-back guarantee for merchants against agentic-specific risks. In addition, the protocol further supports a high-frequency agent-to-agent settlement mechanism for automated transactions. AMP has now been open-sourced on GitHub, with source code, developer SDKs, and technical documentation made available to developers, AI platforms, wallets, acquirers, and financial institutions.

Collaboration on agent trust and identity

Ant International, Mastercard, and Visa have begun collaborating on a KYA interoperability framework intended to help card networks, digital wallet ecosystems, agent platforms, and marketplaces streamline agent onboarding and identification, while preserving each network's own verification and decisioning processes. The initiative builds on the Safeguards for Agentic Finance at Runtime (SAFR) framework and will be advanced through BuildFin.ai, an industry platform convened by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to bring financial institutions, technology providers, and researchers together on responsible AI development for financial services.

Jiang-Ming Yang, Chief Innovation Officer at Ant International, said the protocol was created to allow agents to enter existing mobile payment systems as trusted actors, noting that wallets and payment partners are accelerating their AI strategies a few months after AMP's launch. It was also added that mass adoption of agentic commerce depends on a foundation of trust, and that alongside AgentSafePay, the company is committed to working with card networks and policy bodies such as the Monetary Authority of Singapore on accountability mechanisms for agentic transactions across markets and payment rails.