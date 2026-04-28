Ant International has announced the introduction of the Agentic Mobile Protocol (AMP), an open-source protocol designed to enable secure, AI-native agentic payment connections to mobile services, including digital wallets, banking apps, super apps, and mobile portals across smartphones, smartwatches, AR glasses, and in-car systems.

The AMP is designed to address a gap in existing AI payment protocols, which have been built primarily for card rails and lack native support for the mobile wallet infrastructure that underpins payments across the Asia Pacific and emerging markets. The protocol enables merchants, large language model platforms, AI agent builders, and digital wallets to embed agentic payment functionality directly into existing workflows without system overhauls.

Protocol capabilities and technical architecture

The AMP framework includes four core components. The checkout experience reduces the number of steps required to link a payment agent to a digital wallet by 50% compared to traditional card-binding methods and includes a money-back guarantee mechanism for payment partners in cases of account takeovers. The trust architecture enables secure delegation of payment authority to AI agents with full visibility and the ability to revoke or modify permissions at any time. An agent-to-agent settlement mechanism supports automated nano-transactions as small as USD 0.000001 between agents with real-time accounting and clearing, designed for the high-frequency, sub-cent transaction volumes of the agentic economy. A Know Your Agent framework establishes digital identity and certified capabilities for AI agents, with a proprietary Agent Trust Rating providing dynamic risk management.

Ant International is implementing the AMP through its Alipay+ global wallet gateway, which connects more than 40 digital wallet partners covering 1.8 billion user accounts and 150 million merchants globally. The company is also among the first partners of Mastercard and Visa to pilot card-based transaction capabilities for AI agents, and is collaborating with Google on its agentic commerce and payments protocols.

Talking about the move, Jiang-Ming Yang, Chief Innovation Officer of Ant International, mentioned that an agentic protocol for mobile commerce that ensures efficiency and security will be key for businesses expanding into the world's fastest-growing markets.