Alipay has launched an AI payment processing product enabling businesses and one-person companies to receive payments from autonomous AI agents.

The launch responds to a growing pattern in which AI agents autonomously execute commercial tasks on behalf of users, including booking travel, comparing prices, allocating computing resources, and purchasing tokens. Until now, smaller businesses seeking to monetise services through these agent-driven interactions faced significant technical barriers, typically requiring the development of bespoke payment and settlement infrastructure.

Alipay's product aims to remove that requirement. Businesses can onboard their monetisable services directly to the platform, after which they receive payment each time an AI agent transacts on their behalf, without building proprietary systems. The proposition is aimed particularly at small and medium-sized enterprises and OPCs, segments that would otherwise lack the technical resources to participate in agent-driven commerce.

One early adopter is Bocha, a China-based AI-powered search tool that provides web search support to AI applications including DeepSeek. Bocha has integrated the product to offer its search capabilities as a standardised, pay-per-use service. The company reports daily API calls exceeding 30 million and has deployed its paid skill (listed as 'bocha-web-search-a2m') on AI agents including Alipay Tbox and Hermes Agent. When a user installs the skill and submits a request, the agent identifies the applicable fee, awaits user confirmation, and completes payment via Alipay AI Pay before returning results.

Consumer-side context and scale

According to the official press release, the business-facing product follows Alipay's earlier consumer-side launch. Alipay AI Pay, described as an AI-native payment solution supporting voice-commanded transactions through AI agents, was introduced in 2025.

On the consumer side, Alipay AI Pay has expanded across a range of commercial contexts in China, from AI agents embedded in apps and mini programmes for retailers such as Luckin Coffee, to consumer-facing AI applications including Alibaba's Qwen, AI smart glasses from Rokid, and OpenClaw-type agents.

The two products together, one consumer-facing, one business-facing, represent Alipay's positioning as infrastructure for what the company describes as the agent economy. With several businesses operating in the Chinese mainland, the platform's capacity to serve as an intermediary between AI agents and service providers at scale could determine how quickly agent-driven commerce normalises beyond early adopters.

In addition, the broader implications extend to how AI-driven purchasing behaviour reshapes merchant acquisition, service discovery, and settlement flows, areas where incumbent payment infrastructure was not originally designed for non-human counterparties.