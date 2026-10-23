US-based American Express and Airbnb have announced an exclusive partnership under which eligible US Card Members can book Airbnb stays through AmexTravel.com and the Amex Travel App. Prepaid bookings made through these channels earn Membership Rewards points. US Consumer and Business Platinum Card Members also gain access to two benefits linked to Airbnb Luxe properties.

The arrangement took effect on the day of the announcement and covers Airbnb listings worldwide. These range from city apartments and family homes to private island stays, castles, and locations for corporate retreats.

Extending Amex Travel beyond hotels

Accommodation on Amex Travel has so far centred on hotels. This includes a curated portfolio of more than 3.400 properties across 116 countries through the Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection programmes. In addition, adding Airbnb inventory brings private homes and apartments into the same booking and rewards environment.

The model divides the customer journey between the two platforms. Card Members book and view their trip on Amex Travel. After booking, they must use Airbnb to manage the stay, including messaging hosts, adding co-travellers, making changes, and getting support.

Howard Grosfield, Group President, U.S. Consumer Services at American Express, said the partnership is intended to give Card Members more choice alongside the rewards and service attached to their membership. Furthermore, Juan David Borrero, Head of Partnerships at Airbnb, described the deal as a way to extend its range of stays and experiences to American Express customers.

Points earning varies by card tier. Consumer and Business Platinum Card Members earn 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid Airbnb bookings made through Amex Travel. All other eligible Card Members enrolled in Membership Rewards earn 2X on the same bookings. In addition, Consumer Classic Green Card Members continue to earn 3X on bookings made directly with third-party travel sites, including Airbnb.

Platinum benefits tied to Airbnb Luxe

Amex Travel online also lists a selection of Airbnb Luxe homes. These are private properties that Airbnb selects based on quality, design, and setting, while for US Consumer and Business Platinum Card Members, booking these properties unlocks two benefits.

First, the annual USD 600 Hotel Credit has been renamed the Lodging Credit and extended to prepaid Airbnb Luxe bookings of two nights or more. It continues to be paid as up to USD 300 in statement credits semi-annually. The new name reflects that eligibility now extends beyond prepaid hotel bookings.

Second, Platinum Card Members can unlock a new annual USD 250 Airbnb Experiences Credit by booking a prepaid Airbnb Luxe stay through Amex Travel. Once the booking is confirmed, they can receive up to USD 250 in statement credits for the rest of that calendar year on eligible Airbnb Experiences purchased directly with Airbnb.

What the partnership changes

For American Express, the deal widens the range of accommodation where Membership Rewards earning and Platinum travel credits apply. It also ties a core card benefit to a non-hotel provider for the first time under the renamed credit. For Airbnb, Amex Travel becomes an additional booking channel that reaches American Express’s US cardholder base. The Experiences credit links Luxe bookings made via Amex to direct purchases on Airbnb’s own platform, so the two companies share the customer relationship from booking through the end of the trip.