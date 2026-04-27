Five major technology companies have joined the Universal Commerce Protocol Tech Council, expanding the open standard body for agentic commerce.

The five companies join founding council members Google, Shopify, Etsy, Target, and Wayfair, bringing the total membership to ten organisations spanning retail, payments, cloud infrastructure, and enterprise software. The UCP aims to address the absence of a unified technical standard for AI-driven commerce, covering the full purchasing journey, from product discovery and cart construction through to checkout and post-purchase interactions, across any platform and with any payment processor.

Governance and technical scope

The Tech Council functions as the protocol's steering body, reviewing technical contribution proposals and overseeing the evolution of the open-source standard. Its stated objective is to ensure UCP develops in a manner that serves businesses, platforms, developers, and consumers operating at scale.

Without a shared protocol, AI agents built by different companies operate on incompatible specifications, creating fragmentation across the commerce ecosystem. UCP positions itself as the industry's response to this structural challenge, providing a common technical language for agentic commerce interactions regardless of underlying platform.

In addition, the protocol's scope is broad by design. As AI agents become more prevalent as an interface for product discovery and purchasing, the ability for those agents to operate consistently across retailers, payment processors, and commerce platforms is increasingly relevant to how transactions are initiated and completed.

Industry convergence

The composition of the expanded council reflects a cross-sector alignment that spans major cloud and software providers, social media platforms with large commerce surfaces, and a core payments infrastructure company in Stripe. Together with the founding members, the council now represents a significant portion of the infrastructure through which digital transactions are processed globally.

The breadth of participation suggests that UCP is gaining traction as a potential de facto standard, though adoption beyond council membership will determine its practical impact across the wider developer and merchant ecosystem.

The protocol remains open-source, and all council members are described as actively contributing to both its technical development and its broader adoption as an industry standard.