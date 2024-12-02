Amazon has announced the launch of two new small business credit cards, the Prime Business Card and the Amazon Business Card, to be issued by U.S. Bank as part of the Mastercard network.

The cards are expected to become available in spring 2026 and represent a transition away from Amazon's existing American Express-branded business cards.

The Prime Business Card will offer Prime members 5% back on Amazon purchases, while the Amazon Business Card will offer 3% back for customers without a Prime membership. Both cards carry no annual fees and offer rewards on off-Amazon spending, along with flexible credit terms. Full details on additional benefits are to be announced in the coming months. Existing American Express cardholders will receive separate communications from American Express and U.S. Bank regarding the transition.

Integration with Amazon Business and partner context

The new cards are designed to integrate with Amazon Business's purchasing and spend management tools, enabling small business customers to simplify buying, manage cash flow, and access cost savings within the Amazon Business ecosystem. Amazon Business serves more than eight million organisations globally, including 97 of the Fortune 100, and reported over USD 35 billion in annualised gross sales.

U.S. Bank, one of the largest card issuers in the US, serves more than 1.4 million small business clients. The company has indicated plans to offer additional U.S. Bank services to Amazon Business cardholders in future phases of the partnership.

Commenting on the news, Tai Koottatep, Director and General Manager of Worldwide B2B Payments and Lending at Amazon, said small businesses wanted more ways to earn rewards wherever they shop and better tools to manage cash flow, and that the partnership with U.S. Bank and Mastercard delivers exactly that. Eimear Creaven, President of Global Partnerships at Mastercard, said the collaboration brings more value, security, and simplicity to the tools small businesses rely on daily.