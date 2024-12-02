Razorpay has integrated its payments infrastructure into OpenAI's Codex coding platform and launched a ChatGPT app for payment management.

The India-based payments platform has simultaneously launched an app within ChatGPT, enabling businesses to manage payment operations through conversational prompts.

The Codex integration is enabled through Razorpay's MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server. Once connected, developers can instruct Codex to build an application and configure payment collection in the same workflow, including checkout flows and payment processing, without separately configuring a payment gateway. The company states that the setup can be completed in under five minutes.

From code to commerce in a single workflow

For independent developers, early-stage startups, and student builders, the integration removes the need to build or configure separate payment systems prior to launch. Supported payment methods include UPI and all other methods available through Razorpay's gateway.

The ChatGPT app, available through the ChatGPT app directory, enables businesses to query their payment data conversationally. Use cases described in the announcement include reconciling payments against bank statements, checking refund statuses, and tracking settlement activity.

Broader context: agentic payments and AI commerce

The Codex and ChatGPT integrations follow Razorpay's introduction of agentic payments in India, announced at the Global Fintech Fest in 2024 in collaboration with OpenAI and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Agentic payments allow AI systems to initiate and complete financial transactions autonomously on behalf of users, subject to defined parameters.

Together, these developments reflect a strategic direction for Razorpay, as it is expected to position its payments infrastructure as a foundational layer within AI-driven development and commerce environments, rather than a standalone integration step. As AI tools lower the barrier to building software products, embedding monetisation at the point of creation addresses a gap that has historically required developers to manage separately.

The collaboration also highlights a broader industry shift, where payments companies are moving to integrate with AI platforms at the infrastructure level, enabling revenue generation to be built into the development process from the outset rather than added after deployment.