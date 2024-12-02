Ramp, a US-based financial operations platform serving more than 50,000 customers, has announced an expansion of its partnership with Visa, including a renewed multi-year issuing agreement and deeper technology integration covering Visa Intelligent Commerce and the Visa Trusted Agent Protocol.

The expanded collaboration introduces AI agents designed to automate corporate bill pay, reduce manual workflows, control spend, and generate savings for large organisations. Visa will also leverage Ramp for targeted corporate service use cases under the agreement.

Agentic payments and corporate spend management

The integration of Visa Intelligent Commerce and Visa Trusted Agent Protocol into Ramp's platform is designed to enable AI agents to execute and manage corporate payments securely, with real-time controls built into the transaction itself rather than applied as a retrospective layer. The partnership targets enterprise use cases where manual payment workflows introduce friction, delay, and control gaps across global operations.

The collaboration combines Visa's global payments network with Ramp's financial operations platform, which provides businesses with tools for expense management, corporate cards, accounts payable, and spend controls. By embedding agentic payment capabilities within that operational layer, the partnership aims to allow large organisations to reduce the complexity of how teams access, manage, and deploy funds across markets.

The announcement comes as agentic AI becomes an increasingly active area of investment for major card networks, with Visa Trusted Agent Protocol forming part of a broader industry effort to establish governance and identity standards for AI-initiated payments, alongside Mastercard Agent Pay and emerging open standards such as the Machine Payments Protocol.

Commenting on the news, Colin Kennedy, Chief Business Officer at Ramp, said the best financial systems build controls into every transaction rather than adding them after the fact. Chris Newkirk, President of Commercial and Money Movement Solutions at Visa, said Ramp's approach to automation and real-time controls aligns with Visa's mission to make commerce simpler and more secure.