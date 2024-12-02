Global tech company Wise has announced that it has updated its users’ accounts, now providing Pix key and all the features that customers are already familiar with, directly in Wise.

According to Wise, since it rolled out its account in Brazil, one of the most used capabilities by its customers has been adding money with Pix, which optimises the experience of adding, converting, and paying in another currency. Now, the company aims to further support its customers by providing them with Pix key and all the capabilities they know directly in Wise.

What’s new?

Among the newly added features, Wise mentions:

The ability to register the user’s Pix key with Wise, whether it is a CPF, CNPJ, phone number, email, or random key;

Adding money more efficiently, as with the customer’s Pix key registered, they no longer need to open the Wise app, click ‘add Brazilian reais’, and wait for a code. With this update, customers only need to go to their Brazilian bank, use the Pix key, and transfer from their account to Wise. The funds are set to arrive instantly and are immediately available to convert;

Receiving transfers directly, with users being able to share their Pix key to receive transfers from anyone directly into their Wise account;

The ability to pay with Pix directly from Wise, as customers can send from their Brazilian real balance to any Pix key, pay a QR code, or leverage Pix copy-and-paste, directly from their Wise account;

If users prefer not to register their Pix key with Wise, the company also provides account details.

Latest news from Wise

Shortly before this update, Upwork announced that it had introduced Wise Platform as a new infrastructure partner to enhance international payment options for freelancers. The move was set to enable users in selected markets to receive faster cross-border payments when withdrawing earnings to their local bank accounts. As detailed by Upwork, freelancers in parts of South America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe were set to be able to have transfers routed through Wise’s network when leveraging the ‘Direct to Local Bank’ option.