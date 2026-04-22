Adalte and Repayd have partnered to embed a Merchant of Record payment solution into Adalte's tour distribution platform.

The partnership is aimed at addressing the operational complexity of managing cross-border payments across multiple suppliers and currencies, a persistent challenge for tour operators handling multi-day itineraries.

The integration is scheduled to become available to all Adalte partners from 1 May 2025.

Addressing multi-currency complexity in tour distribution

Tour operators working with Destination Management Companies (DMCs) across different jurisdictions routinely face fragmented banking relationships, foreign exchange exposure, and compliance requirements that vary by market. Repayd is a purpose-built Merchant of Record solution for the travel sector, designed to consolidate these functions within a single payment framework.

Through the integration, Adalte users and customers will be able to collect funds in one currency and manage supplier settlements in others, reducing reliance on multiple banking arrangements and limiting exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations. Payments will be also processed locally across key global markets, which is intended to improve authorisation rates and reduce friction at the point of checkout.

The Merchant of Record model means that Repayd assumes the merchant role for payment processing and compliance purposes, removing a layer of administrative and regulatory responsibility from the tour operator. This structure is increasingly relevant for travel businesses operating across multiple regulatory environments, particularly as cross-border digital commerce continues to expand.

Platform and ecosystem context

Adalte's platform is designed to manage both operational and administrative data for travel package distribution, with a focus on the FIT (Fully Independent Travel) segment. The addition of Repayd's payment infrastructure extends the platform's capabilities beyond itinerary and logistics management into financial operations, consolidating functions that tour operators would otherwise handle through separate providers.

A company representative noted that the integration is part of a broader effort to evolve the platform into a unified environment covering both operational information and transaction management. Repayd's representatives highlighted the growing complexity of cross-border supplier payment flows in the multi-day tour sector as the primary driver behind the partnership.

The travel payments sector has seen increased attention from specialist providers in recent years, as the industry's structural characteristics, including optimising booking windows, multi-party supplier chains, and high transaction values, create distinct payment needs that general-purpose solutions do not always address effectively.