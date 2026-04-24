NewsPayments

ACI Worldwide launches Connetic for eight US payment networks

SA

Sinziana Albu

24 Apr 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
product launchpaymentscloud-native payments platforminstant payments
Countries:
United States of America

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