ACI Worldwide has launched ACI Connetic, consolidating connectivity to eight major US payment networks on a single cloud-native platform.

The initiative is aimed at addressing the fragmentation that has emerged as financial institutions operate multiple clearing systems in parallel.

The platform supports Fedwire, CHIPS, Swift, The Clearing House RTP, Zelle, and FedNow from launch. Nacha ACH connectivity, which is covering both FedACH and EPN, is scheduled for delivery to customers in 2027. ACI Connetic also incorporates stablecoin and tokenised-deposit capabilities, positioning it as a unified layer across traditional, instant, and digital-asset payment rails.

Operational pressure behind the launch

The scale of US payment activity underscores the operational challenge the platform is designed to address. The Clearing House RTP processed USD 1.3 trillion in payments in 2025, with more than 340.000 businesses and seven million consumers sending at least one payment per month. The ACH Network handled 35.2 billion payments valued at USD 93 trillion, while nearly 1.700 institutions now participate in FedNow.

Moreover, with 58% of instant-payment-enabled banks now running both FedNow and RTP in parallel, many institutions have found themselves duplicating compliance controls, fraud monitoring, and exception management across separate platforms. Each additional rail has added technical debt, regulatory overhead, and operational risk, representing a structural problem ACI Connetic is designed to resolve by consolidating these connections into a single architecture.

Fraud monitoring is embedded directly into ACI Connetic's transaction workflows rather than applied as a separate layer. This design supports compliance with the Nacha fraud monitoring rules that took effect in March 2026, removing the need for institutions to integrate standalone fraud tools alongside their clearing infrastructure.

Global context and recent extensions

The US launch follows a period of broader platform expansion. In March 2026, ACI extended Connetic to card issuing, acquiring, and ATM processing through ACI Connetic for Cards, bringing A2A payments, card payments, and fraud prevention within the same modular architecture. In Europe, ACI Connetic is already in use by financial institutions consolidating domestic and international payment schemes. Solaris SE, an Embedded Finance platform based in Germany, selected the platform to modernise its instant payments infrastructure across regulated European markets.

ACI Connetic supports deployment across major public cloud providers, on-premises environments, hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud configurations. The platform is designed to scale alongside growing transaction volumes while reducing the complexity of managing multiple clearing integrations.