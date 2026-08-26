ACI Worldwide has partnered with Inter Pag, the merchant acquiring business of Banco Inter, to modernise payment processing in Brazil.

The companies have entered a strategic partnership aimed at supporting the next phase of growth for Inter Pag, combining ACI's cloud-enabled acquiring capabilities with payments intelligence, AI-driven fraud prevention, analytics, ecommerce tools and orchestration. The agreement is intended to help Inter Pag scale its operations and respond to changing merchant requirements as digital payments adoption in Brazil continues to expand.

Platform built on existing ACI-RS2 partnership

Under the agreement, Inter Pag has selected the ACI Acquiring Platform, which includes back-office card management capabilities powered by RS2. The integration builds on a partnership between ACI Worldwide and RS2 that was launched in Brazil in 2024 to provide acquirers with a combined processing and card management solution. For Inter Pag, the platform is positioned as the foundation for its next stage of growth, with the stated aims of simplifying operations, increasing flexibility, strengthening resiliency, and enabling new payment services to reach the market more quickly.

Inter Pag serves more than 100,000 small and medium-sized businesses across Brazil. The company is investing in updated payments infrastructure to accommodate rising transaction volumes and shifting merchant expectations, including demand for a wider range of payment methods, value-added services and real-time functionality.

Pix and the wider market context

The partnership takes place against the backdrop of Brazil's rapidly expanding digital payments sector. Pix, the instant payment system launched in 2020, has grown to nearly 170 million users and has become the country's most widely used payment method, accounting for 54.7% of all payment transactions in the second half of 2025. As Pix and other alternative payment methods gain further traction, acquirers in Brazil face increasing pressure to modernise infrastructure capable of supporting higher transaction volumes, stronger fraud controls and faster product innovation, alongside growing demand for platforms that apply AI and real-time analytics to operational performance.

According to Vlademir Santos, head of sales for Brazil at ACI Worldwide, the success of Pix and the growth of digital commerce are accelerating the need for infrastructure modernisation across the acquiring industry, with acquirers increasingly requiring payments intelligence and orchestration capabilities alongside reliable processing. Gustavo Cunha Borges, head of technology at Banco Inter, said the company had sought a platform offering the flexibility, scalability, and resilience needed for its modernisation strategy, adding that the ACI Acquiring Platform provides a foundation to support innovation and operational efficiency.

The agreement extends ACI Worldwide's presence in the Brazilian acquiring market, where it already operates its RS2-based back-office offering, and represents a further step in the localisation of its acquiring technology for the region.