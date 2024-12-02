MyBank’s vision for A2A payments: can they truly benefit PSPs?

Tarik Zerkti, CEO of PRETA, the solution manager of MyBank, elaborates on A2A payments and their benefits for payment service providers (PSPs).

What can you tell us about the evolution of the A2A payments space in recent years, and how does MyBank fit into the current ecosystem?

Account-to-account (A2A) payments have emerged as standout performers in recent years, consistently demonstrating impressive growth. As digital transactions continue to evolve, we’re witnessing a clear interest in bank-transfer payment methods. In response to this demand, businesses are increasingly adopting A2A solutions, often discovering over time the competitive advantages these methods bring, such as cost efficiency, security, and improved user experience (UX).

MyBank is strategically positioned within this dynamic ecosystem. Since its launch, it has facilitated over EUR 60 billion in transactions, with nearly EUR 13 billion processed in 2024 alone. In Italy, MyBank holds 11% payment market share, underscoring its rising influence. Today, MyBank enables citizens and businesses across Italy, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, France, and the Netherlands to make online, prefilled, irrevocable bank transfers with real-time confirmation – all through their online banking platforms and without requiring prior registration. This secure, compliant solution is seamlessly integrated into merchant websites, supplier portals, and payment links. With a network of more than 400 banks and payment service providers (PSPs), MyBank plays a key role in building a more cohesive and resilient digital payment landscape across Europe.

We’ve seen projections indicating a significant increase in A2A transactions globally. What does this mean for PSPs, and how can adding an A2A payment method to a traditional payment stack benefit them?

The expected surge in global A2A transactions, projected to reach 186 billion by 2029, presents exciting opportunities in the payments space, providing PSPs with a significant chance to expand their service offerings and position themselves as forward-thinking partners in broader digital transformation initiatives.

However, PSPs should not confine their focus on A2A payments to the B2C ecommerce domain alone. The versatility of A2A transactions unlocks a wide range of use cases across multiple sectors, including B2B (both big and small businesses) and B2B2C contexts. Industries such as energy, automotive, distribution, travel, industrial machinery, and online marketplaces stand to benefit from the efficiency, security, and real-time capabilities that A2A payments offer.

By offering secure transactions, increasing operational efficiency, and supporting access to an increasingly diverse customer base, A2A solutions like MyBank are well-positioned to help PSPs capture greater transaction volumes and strengthen their value propositions while meeting the rising demand for reliable, alternative payment methods.

What are the advantages of A2A payment methods, especially when considering the B2B ecommerce vertical?

One of the key advantages of A2A payment schemes, particularly in the B2B space, is the ability to support high-value transactions without the limitations associated with other payment methods. This enables businesses to execute large-scale transactions quickly and securely. The immediate confirmation of irrevocable payments translates into operational certainty, a critical factor for businesses managing time-sensitive or high-stakes transactions.

Industry leaders are already leveraging this efficiency. For example, Mercedes-Benz enables its dealers to obtain compliance certificates and complete high-value online payments instantly. Similarly, global platforms such as Alibaba have integrated MyBank into their marketplace infrastructure.

MyBank also plays a vital role in the public sector. In Italy alone, it facilitates around EUR 250 million in monthly transaction volumes, helping local and regional administrations efficiently collect taxes, VAT, fines, and other fees from citizens and businesses.

Beyond these sectors, MyBank is a strategic A2A solution for a wide range of industries. With features like 100% automatic reconciliation, it simplifies financial workflows, reduces manual errors, and supports more efficient operations across verticals.

How can companies best incentivise merchants and consumers to further embrace A2A payments?

While the benefits of A2A payment solutions are well recognised within the payments industry, raising awareness among individuals and businesses remains essential. Education is key for accelerating adoption, and PSPs are ideally positioned to lead this effort by providing clear and accessible information on how these solutions work and the value they offer.

A2A and card payments are often seen as competitors, but in practice, they are complementary: each has unique strengths that serve different needs across customer segments, industries, and transaction types. Going further, we must increasingly educate the market, particularly on the B2B side, where clearing and settlement flows, cost efficiency, and bank-level security are important and supported by A2A solutions.

What are MyBank’s priorities for the future?

Looking ahead, MyBank has identified several key priorities to support continued growth. Foremost among them is expanding our presence across additional European markets to drive broader adoption of our A2A payment solution. This expansion will be supported by close collaboration with PSPs, ensuring seamless and efficient integration.

To facilitate this, we remain focused on pushing and optimising the MyBank Gateway – our API connection model for PSPs joining on either the payer or payee side. With an average integration time of seven days from start to go-live, the Gateway stands as a core pillar of our strategy, enabling PSPs to unlock the full benefits of our scheme-based A2A infrastructure.

By helping PSPs to support merchants, corporates, and public sector entities with a secure, compliant, and efficient payment method, MyBank aims to strengthen its role as a trusted enabler within the European payments ecosystem, driving lasting value and innovation in the years ahead.

This editorial piece was first published in The Paypers' Account-to-Account Payments Report 2025, which features insights into global trends, key players, partnerships, and the next phase of the A2A evolution. Access the full report to understand where the A2A payments ecosystem stands today and what’s next.

About the author

Tarik Zerkti has over 20 years of experience in the European payments ecosystem, in digital transactions and ecommerce. In 2005, he joined EBA Clearing, and in 2011, he co-founded MyBank, the A2A payment solution owned and managed by PRETA, EBA Clearing’s subsidiary. He is now CEO of PRETA and is also a Member of the SPAA Multi-Stakeholder Group, Scheme Technical Player Multi-Stakeholder Group of the EPC, a Senior advisor on Digital Transactions for Ecommerce Europe, and an Associate Member Representative at the European Banking Association.

About MyBank

MyBank is an A2A payment method allowing citizens and companies to pay or be paid online for various goods and services. It provides a trusted brand, irrevocable SEPA credit transfers, and end-to-end reconciliation. Developed by PRETA, a wholly owned subsidiary of EBA CLEARING, MyBank is open to authorised PSPs in the SEPA, including credit institutions and payment institutions.