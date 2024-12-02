dLocal and XanderPay partner on hotel payments

dLocal has expanded its collaboration with XanderPay to improve cross-border payout systems for hotels and online travel agencies operating across emerging markets.

dLocal has expanded its collaboration with XanderPay to improve cross-border payout systems for hotels and online travel agencies operating across emerging markets. The partnership is designed to address inefficiencies in international business-to-business (B2B) transactions. Research from McKinsey shows that cross-border B2B payments typically require three to five days to settle and can cost between 3% and 7% of the transaction value. For multinational hotel groups managing numerous suppliers, these delays and expenses can place pressure on profit margins and slow operations.

Tackling inefficiencies in hotel payments

The agreement between dLocal and XanderPay covers 13 countries in Latin America, Asia, and Africa, including Argentina, Brazil, China, India, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand. By integrating dLocal’s infrastructure with XanderPay’s industry-focused platform, the two companies aim to enable faster and more transparent payments without the need for hotels to establish local entities or complex banking arrangements.

Company officials explained that the service allows hotels and OTAs to centralise and simplify transfers, helping them reduce costs and manage payments more efficiently. Representatives from XanderPay noted that the hospitality sector has long faced difficulties with slow and costly transactions, adding that this partnership is intended to make cross-border payouts more reliable and affordable.

Officials from dLocal stated that their expanded collaboration with XanderPay reflects a growing demand among hospitality providers for secure, regulated solutions that can streamline cross-border financial flows. They added that the approach allows hotels to strengthen vendor relationships while improving overall operational efficiency.

As international hotel chains continue to scale, industry observers highlight that solving cross-border payment challenges remains a priority. Initiatives such as this one suggest that hospitality firms may soon have greater flexibility to expand into new markets while maintaining more predictable financial operations.